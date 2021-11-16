Austria coach Franco Foda confident Marcel Sabitzer will turn a corner at Bayern Munich

Marcel Sabitzer still hasn’t quite found his feet at Bayern Munich yet. The midfielder has only made a total of 11 appearances across all competitions since joining from RB Leipzig at the end of the transfer window, only two of which were starts. His performances have failed to meet the expectations of him considering how vital of a player he was for Die Roten Bullen as well as the Austrian National team, where he is a well established veteran.

Most recently, Sabitzer started and scored in Austria’s 4-2 World Cup qualifying win over Israel in Klagenfurt, and he played the entire 90 minutes, something he’s yet to do for Bayern. After the win, Sabitzer said that for his confidence, consistent minutes are the most important thing for him. “In the situation I find myself in, minutes of action are the most important thing,” he said (Sport1).

That’s something he gets with the Austrian national team, but still hasn’t quite achieved with Bayern. For him, more minutes exudes a level of trust that he feels with the coaching staff and the rest of the team. “I especially feel the trust and security that I am needed. When I feel and sense that, I can also achieve my best performance. Everyone needs trust and security somewhere in order to be able to call up their best possible performance,” he explained.

Austria manager Franco Foda is well aware of the quality that Sabitzer possesses and he feels that the midfielders fortunes will soon change at Bayern. He strongly believes that said quality will eventually give Julian Nagelsmann no choice but to play him far more often. “He is an important player because he simply works a lot for the team. Despite everything, I am convinced that quality will prevail at the end of the day. And he has the quality. He will also prevail at Bayern,” Foda explained.

Hopefully for Bayern’s sake, Foda’s prediction comes to fruition and Sabitzer is able to make himself a more regular feature under Nagelsmann. Baring any fresh injury concerns, he could get the chance for a start on Friday in the Bundesliga match against FC Augsburg given that Joshua Kimmich is still in mandatory quarantine and Leon Goretzka is coming back from the injury he sustained in Germany’s 9-0 qualifying win over Liechtenstein.