Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson?; Alphonso Davies earn high honor in Canada; Jose Mourinho planning a Bundesliga raid; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s commitment to Benjamin Pavard as the team’s right-back could be wavering, but who would fill his shoes? The Bavarians could be looking toward Scotland to fill the potential void.

Bayern Munich is reportedly interested in Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson:

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has told his new bosses that he is interested in signing several players from his former club, Rangers. He believes up to half-a-dozen of his former starting XI are capable of playing in the Premier League. For now, his main targets are highly-rated full-back Nathan Patterson and Finnish international midfielder Glen Kamara. Gerrard left Ibrox to replace Dean Smith at Villa, bringing all of his backroom staff with him. Now, he is targeting further reunions with some of his ex-players. Sources close to both clubs have confirmed to 90min that January approaches are expected. Gerrard remains respectful of Rangers and does not want to damage that relationship, but that will not stop him making a move for some of his former charges. Now we can confirm that some of the continent’s top clubs have also been watching Patterson this season, including Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint Germain.

AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho might be eyeing Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch:

Jose Mourinho’s Roma now see Hoffenheim’s Florian Grillitsch as a top midfield target for the January transfer window. This comes from Il Messaggero, who state that Roma now believe that signing Denis Zakaria will be tough because of the competition in the race and they have given up on that idea. As a result, Grillitsch has become their top target and they want to sign him in January. He is not going to sign a new deal with Hoffenheim and the current one runs out in the summer. The report claims that the German club wanted €15 million to sell him in the summer but because of his contract situation, they will be able to sell him for much less.

With Bayern Munich on break this week, you’d expect there to be very few topics for a Bayern fan podcast to discuss, but you’d be wrong! Turns out that this club is never truly free from controversy, and we here at BPW are obligated to discuss it.

In this episode, Samrin and Ineednoname discuss:

How Bayern Munich should deal with its quintet of unvaccinated players, including Joshua Kimmich.

The consequences of allowing players in the squad to remain without the vaccine, especially in relation to mandatory isolation and the Champions League.

If Hansi Flick should continue calling up unvaccinated players for Germany.

Why Bayern having so many unvaccinated stars is terrible PR.

The squad dynamics surrounding the vaccine decision, and why it’s not exactly easy for Nagelsmann or the Bayern bosses to convince Kimmich and co. to get vaccinated.

Moving on to Germany — what are Flick’s chances at the World Cup?

Areas of concern ahead of Qatar 2022.

Is Jonas Hofmann the answer at right-back for Germany?

Last topic — Kingsley Coman playing at right wingback for France, and what that could mean for Bayern.

The Pavard vs Coman debate, started by you know who.

Wrapping up the pod with some rambling.

Bayern Munich left-back extraordinaire Alphonso Davies was presented with Canada’s Lou Marsh Award as Canada’s Top Athlete:

Of course, when I hear “Marsh” and Canada together, I automatically think of former Philadelphia Flyer Brad Marsh:

Germany dominated the Group J Top XI as Chelsea FC’s Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane, Manchester City’s İlkay Gündoğan, Paris Saint-Germain’s Thilo Kehrer, and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann earned a spot in their “Best XI” based on their WhoScored.com ratings:

Bayern Munich is on break, but that certainly does not mean that things have slowed down. From Germany reconvening under Hansi Flick to COVID-19 exposures to multiple injuries to German players to Leon Goretzka getting kicked in the face, there has been a lot going on.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at how Bayern Munich closed out SC Freiburg before hitting the break, including some concerns about the offensive spacing.

A quick look at Germany’s week at training camp under Hansi Flick.

The rumors that Chelsea FC could be making a player for Karim Adeyemi, while FC Barcelona could try to bring in Timo Werner.

