Despite uncertain future, Marc Roca is enjoying his time with Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca is trying to make the best out of an awkward situation.

With his playing time being minimal, Roca has been rumored to want a transfer. In the meantime, though, Roca wants to make the most of his current situation.

“Physically I’m in the best phase of my career so far. I’m eager to participate, to help the team, to see if I get the opportunity. I’m always ready and training hard,” Roca told Radio Marca (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “(Julian) Nagelsmann is a spectacular coach tactically, how he prepares the games. We’re very clear about what we have to do, where the opponent’s weaknesses are, where we can take advantage of it. His reading of the game is incredible. He’s a top coach. We’re lucky he’s managing us.”

Through it all, Roca appreciates the communication that he has been given.

“I think it’s better when there is communication, when there is dialogue, when things are explained to you. As in any job, not only in football, communication is fundamental and very important to have peace of mind and know why things are going the way they are,” Roca said.