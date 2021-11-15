Marco Reus wants to challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title

Marco Reus officially went on the record announcing a challenge to Bayern Munich. The German veteran aims to win the title with Borussia Dortmund. It’s been too long since the any other team has won the Bundesliga, with Bayern winning nine straight titles.

“My goal is to get the big thing with BVB. As long as I wear the BVB jersey and am captain of this team, I will do everything I can to bring the cup to Dortmund,” the 32-year-old told Sport1.

Heading into Matchday 12, Dortmund is second in the Bundesliga, and right behind Bayern by just four points. Reus believes they need to strike when Bayern are weak, and pick up all three points when Bayern drop points.

Reus admitted how consistent Bayern are, winning years straight Bundesliga titles. Beating Bayern would not be easy, considering how rarely the Bavarian giants show weakness. Bayern themselves are as close to perfect as they come, so Dortmund would need to play even more consistently if they are to win the title.

On Saturday, Marco Reus moved level with Stephane Chapuisat as the 4th highest Bundesliga goalscorer in BVB history at 102! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jFYgIXVFYb — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) November 8, 2021

It’s not impossible for Dortmund to win a title, especially while Erling Haaland is around. But on the other hand, Bayern have won nine straight, and what is stopping them from winning 15 straight? With the current team Bayern has, nothing is impossible.