Brazzo’s preference for French players at Bayern Munich an “internal issue”?

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic’s preference for French players is an “internal issue” at the club.

“I can’t remember a time when there was such a strong faction at FC Bayern. That used to be the South American connection. But eight from one country? This preference for Frenchmen, that’s Brazzo Salihamidzic’s scouting,” Falk said on “Bayern Insider” as captured in Sport Bild. “That’s an issue internally, it has to be said quite clearly. It’s becoming too much for some at the club. That’s a point where they say that’s just not Bayern-like. And that’s also playing a big role in transfer policy at the moment.”

That number could reduce soon, however. Corentin Tolisso and Kingsley Coman are both candidates to leave during the summer. Tolisso’s contract will expire, while Coman’s salary demands might have priced him outside of Bayern Munich’s comfort zone. Rather than risk losing another key player for free, Coman could be sold.

Moreover, there have been consistent stories that the higher-ups at Bayern Munich might not be convinced that Benjamin Pavard is the solution at right-back. With Pavard’s desire to play center-back also a factor, there could be even more movement.

Michael Cuisance and Bouna Sarr are currently up for sale as well. Finally, there have been whispers that Tanguy Nianzou is growing restless on the bench in Bavaria and could be looking for an exit — with a loan in mind. It would be doubtful, however, that the Bavarians would send Nianzou away via loan or transfer at this stage.

Perhaps the French influx that occurred will now be followed by a mass exodus this summer?