Greed is good? Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has evolved after being called more selfish than Arjen Robben

Sport Bild’s Christian Falk had a lot to say on “Bayern Insider” this week as he dished on some untold stories of Bayern Munich.

One of the more interesting anecdotes was conversation that Falk once had with a Bayern Munich player about Robert Lewandowski. That player had this to say:

“You can’t change Lewandowski. A player once said to me, ‘I thought Arjen Robben was the most selfish player I’ve ever seen.’ But then Robert Lewandowski came along,” the anonymous player told Falk.

Sport Bild did also note that “In the meantime, however, Lewandowski has developed into a real team player.”

This is very true — the modern Lewandowski is superstar who fits into the framework of the team round him and has essentially removed the “unnecessary selfish” parts of his game. Every striker, though, needs to have a certain amount of a self-centered mindset.

Interestingly, there was every reason to think that this quote goes back to the 2018 Lewandowski, who was constantly sniping at teammates, rolling his eyes, making gestures, and seemingly positioning himself for a move to Real Madrid.

All of that is gone (for the most part) and Lewandowski is considered one of the squad’s leaders.

BFW Commentary

This will be quick: Attackers absolutely have to be a bit selfish. It is unavoidable. You need to have that drive, desire, and hunger for the goal to truly be a great players. Scorers are always chasing that next goal and Lewandowski has found a way to balance that mentality with being more of a team-oriented player.

Simply put, this evolved Lewandowski is even better than the previous version.

Now...as for who said that to Falk? You can speculate away in the comments.