Jerome Boateng had friction with a lot of people at Bayern Munich apparently

Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has written a new book (not shockingly) titled “Bayern Insider.”
An excerpt of the book was captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia and it detailed former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng’s blow-up with Niko Kovac and Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic among other things.
Here is the quick and dirty breakdown:
- After Niklas Süle and Mats Hummels started against AEK Athens in October 2018, Boateng wanted a meeting with Kovac, who was the team’s manager at the time.
- Salihamidžić got involved and Boateng subsequently shouted, “You have nothing to tell me. Shut your mouth!” Yikes.
- Boateng’s heat Salihamidzic stemmed from the sporting director attempting to sell Boateng the previous summer.
- Boateng, though, wanted to join Paris Saint-Germain and even had two meetings with the club.
- In one of those conversations, Boateng confided to then-PSG coach Thomas Tuchel that he found comments made by Hummels during training to be “annoying.” Perhaps Boateng was seeking common ground with Tuchel since the manager had an open feud with Hummels as well.
- PSG offered €40 million and Bayern Munich wanted €50 million. The gap was caused by the near-sale being so late in the window that Bayern Munich wanted additional value since it would be able to find an adequate replacement.
Loading comments...