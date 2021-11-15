Former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick is happy with Germany’s progress

Former Bayern Munich boss and current Germany manager Hansi Flick is happy about a few things after his squad’s 4-1 victory over Armenia.

First and foremost, Flick was ecstatic to finish atop the group Secondly, though, Flick was extremely thrilled to see his squad show such fight and resiliency over the past week.

“We won 4-1 and achieved our goal of getting 27 points. Not everything went well, but the way we play football is really great. You can see that the team always wants to play forward and create opportunities,” Flick told the DFB website. “We defend very well and then get a couple of counterattacks, that’s normal. We know where we need to improve, but there is still time. I am happy with the team. We have now won seven games, so I can only congratulate my team. That the team has so much fun is a good prerequisite for us coaches.”

Maybe what makes this more impressive is how Germany did not miss a beat this week even without so many top-tier players unavailable.