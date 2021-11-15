Wolfsburg beat Bayern Munich, now lead Frauen Bundesliga

Bayern Munich were hoping to balance a tough week with two matches against Lyon (first away, then home) and Wolfsburg. Unfortunately for the Bavarians, they’re two matches in to that three match stretch, and they’ve lost both of them. Wolfsburg came to the FC Bayern Campus this weekend and bested Bayern 1-0.

Match Highlights

Honestly, this was probably the best match that Bayern has ever played against Wolfsburg in recent memory.

Bayern had chance after chance to score goals, but they were unable to figure out how to beat Almuth Schult. She had an absolute tremendous game in the Wolfsburg goal and was hands down the player of the match. Her stoppage time save on Giulia Gwinn’s shot from distance saved all three points for Wolfsburg.

Former Bayern defender Kathrin Hendrich would score Wolfsburg’s winner in the 68th minute, heading in a rebound after Tabea Waßmuth’s shot hit the crossbar.

See the full highlights here.

Squad

Head coach Jens Scheuer made three changes to the starting eleven from the midweek match against Lyon: Jovana Damnjanovic, Linda Dallmann, and Hanna Glas came in for Lea Schüller, Sofia Jakobsson, and Carolin Simon.

With another huge midweek clash with Lyon coming up this week, there had to be some rotation. Was it enough for Bayern to be fresh for Wednesday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League match?

Oh, and what did Lyon do in France this weekend? They whipped Paris Saint-Germain 3-0. Is Lyon “back”?

Bayern XI: Benkarth - Glas (80. Simon), Wenninger, Kumagai, Gwinn - Magull, Zadrazil - Bühl (86. Rall), Dallmann, Beerensteyn (64. Asseyi) - Damnjanović (64. Schüller)

Table and Next Match

The loss is Bayern’s second of the season with only eight games played. Last season during their title-winning campaign, Bayern won twenty, drew one, and lost only one.

At the end of Matchday 8, Wolfsburg are back at the top of the Frauen Bundesliga, level on 19 points with Hoffenheim (+13 vs. +13). Bayern are in third with eighteen points, the same with Eintracht Frankfurt and Turbine Potsdam (+22, +13, +10). Sixth place Bayer Leverkusen are three points back with fifteen.

Bayern will host Lyon at the FC Bayern Campus this week in their home match of the group stage. Last week in France, Lyon scored very late to win the match 2-1. Next weekend, the Bavarians will host Carl Zeiss Jena in the Frauen Bundesliga.