Bavarian Podcast Works S4E15: Consequences for Bayern Munich’s unvaccinated players, can Germany win the World Cup, Coman at right-back, and more!

With Bayern Munich on break this week, you’d expect there to be very few topics for a Bayern fan podcast to discuss, but you’d be wrong! Turns out that this club is never truly free from controversy, and we here at BPW are obligated to discuss it.

In this episode, Samrin and Ineednoname discuss:

How Bayern Munich should deal with its quintet of unvaccinated players, including Joshua Kimmich.

The consequences of allowing players in the squad to remain without the vaccine, especially in relation to mandatory isolation and the Champions League.

If Hansi Flick should continue calling up unvaccinated players for Germany.

Why Bayern having so many unvaccinated stars is terrible PR.

The squad dynamics surrounding the vaccine decision, and why it’s not exactly easy for Nagelsmann or the Bayern bosses to convince Kimmich and co. to get vaccinated.

Moving on to Germany — what are Flick’s chances at the World Cup?

Areas of concern ahead of Qatar 2022.

Is Jonas Hofmann the answer at right-back for Germany?

Last topic — Kingsley Coman playing at right wingback for France, and what that could mean for Bayern.

The Pavard vs Coman debate, started by you know who.

Wrapping up the pod with some rambling.

As always, thanks for your support and let us know what you think!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.