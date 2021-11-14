Armenia 1-4 Germany: Thomas Müller’s thoughts on the game and Germany’s qualifying campaign

Germany’s qualifying campaign ended with a resounding 1-4 win over Armenia with a very different cast from what the starting XI will perhaps look like in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Thomas Müller, who returned to the national team fold before the Euros, had a big hand in it, being captain on the night.

Müller first reflected on game itself: “Overall, it was a successful performance from us. It wasn’t a shooting match like against Liechtenstein. But we handled the task well.”

Bayern’s beloved Raumdeuter continued on: “The 1:0 was important for us and was a great goal. We were concentrated and committed. That’s a successful conclusion.”

Afterwards, he reflected on what has been to date a very promising takeover of the national side by his former manager at Bayern Munich, Hansi Flick: “A new era began in September. That hasn’t happened in Germany since 2006. You can see that we have performed well in the last three months. We want to build on that.”

Plenty of important players were out over the course of the two games. The Bavarian playmaker also spoke about the commitment of all the players on the pitch:

“Regardless of who is on the pitch, everyone is fully committed and everyone is doing their job. We haven’t had any top-class players yet, but we’ve still played some great games. That lets us go into the new year on a positive note. We are satisfied.”

Müller can now return to club responsibilities as Bayern takes on Augsburg on Friday.