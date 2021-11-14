Three observations from Germany’s 4-1 win over Armenia

Questionable defending

Germany’s defensive performance was, well ... underwhelming. Flick’s team played his characteristic high defensive line, and on most occasions, they won the ball somewhere around the center of the pitch. But Germany’s defense was also shaky at times. When Armenia applied pressure, the German backline didn’t react accordingly. They left a lot of space for runs and deep passes.

Although Flick left a couple of his core players out of this match, he still needs to work on his defense. When Germany plays against better teams, the whole backline should be on 100% focus and working as a unit.

Not the greatest performance overall

Yes, Germany played without a couple of starters and today relied mostly on backup players, but the overall performance wasn’t spectacular. It also has to be said that Armenians fought hard today. They tried to disrupt Germany’s attacks and didn’t focus on ball possession. They were a bit unlucky, as the third goal they conceded was a massive error by the goalkeeper. The same goes for the fourth goal, where Mkhitaryan accidentally placed the pass at Hofmann’s feet.

Germany’s attack was very active tonight and could have probably scored more goals. When the Germans got into the final third, the players combined with ease and often made good chances.

What was frustrating was the midfield. It was often very static and not particularly creative. Leroy Sane often dropped back to help create attacks. The midfielders lacked momentum and creativity for better chances. Seeing this, it’s obvious why Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich are undisputed starters.

Massive improvements under Hansi Flick

Hansi Flick’s handwriting on this squad is apparent. There are a lot of similarities between this team and when he coached Bayern Munich. There is Flick’s classic pressure, although it’s not as aggressive as it used to be in Munich. The players are often putting pressure on the backline, and it came to fruition today. The team is combining well under Flick and improving as they’re getting used to the coach’s system. Only the defense is somewhat worrying. They tend to make some mistakes, but hopefully, Flick can sort it out.

Although Germany didn’t have a very difficult opponent in this group, the progress that the team has made from the very beginning of the World Cup qualification is obvious.