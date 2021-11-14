Bavarian Podcast Works Postgame Show: Talking points from Germany’s 4-1 win over Armenia

Germany turned away a scrappy Armenia side for a 4-1 victory in the squad’s final World Cup qualifying match.

The Germans got ahead early and never looked back. While Armenia was tough and rugged, it was completely outclassed by Hansi Flick’s team, which was operating without several key pieces.

Here is what we have on tap:

A recap of the match and how Germany was able to pull away for the victory.

A look at how the “Flick Effect” has taken shape with Germany.

Germany’s newfound ability to just take care of business rather than letter inferior teams hang around.

What things might look like moving forward for the German.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @jeffersonfenner, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.