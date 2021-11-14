Report: Bayern Munich battling Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal for Juventus wing Dejan Kulusevski

According to a report from Calciomercato, Bayern Munich is among three clubs interested in 21-year-old Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski.

Kulusevski, who plays mostly at right-wing, has a contract expiring in 2025, so this would be an acquisition for any potential buyer, rather than a free transfer.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are also reportedly ready to bid on the Sweden international as well:

Dejan Kulusevski, Juventus’ outside player, can leave the Bianconeri in January. Three are the clubs interested in the Swedish ex-Atalanta and Parma player: Tottenham, Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

While Bayern Munich currently has Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, and Kingsley Coman as its primary wing options, Gnabry and Coman are both embroiled in contract negotiations with the club. Gnabry’s status went from “nearly done” to “well hold on partner, let’s talk about that salary again.” Coman, meanwhile, might have priced himself out of the range of what the Bavarians are willing to spend.

Jamal Musiala is also a very capable wing option, but Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann recently indicated he does not see Musiala as a long-term candidate for the position (at least as of now).

Kulusevski, meanwhile, has one goal and one assist in 422 minutes (over 15 appearances) this season for Juventus. Currently, Kulusevski is valued at €35 million by Transfermarkt.