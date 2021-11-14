Armenia 1-4 Germany: Initial reactions and observations

Initial reactions and observations

Good on Flick for taking off Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller in the second half. Bayern Munich play on Friday so they can use the rest.

Jonas Hofmann seems to be the solution Germany was looking for at right-back. Great game from him once again.

Marc Andre ter Stegen continues searching for a clean sheet in the Flick era. All of Germany’s goals conceded since Flick took over have taken place without Neuer on the pitch.

Based on what we saw today, Germany can’t exactly rely on their backup midfielders/defenders. Gundogan may have netted a brace but there’s a reason why Kimmich and Goretzka are starts. Same goes for Sule and Rudiger at the back.

Lukas Nmecha once again got very little time to show off his skills. Flick should give him a proper shot next time.

Full time: Germany beat Armenia 4-1.

64’ — GOAL! Jonas Hofmann intercepts the ball from an errant pass by Mkhitaryan and slots it past the keeper. 4-1 to Germany.

58’ — Goal. Mkhitaryan fires past ter Stegen from the spot.

50’ — GOAL! Gundogan scores, awful keeping by the Armenia goalkeeper.

45’ — Second half kicks off!

Halftime observations and analysis

For Germany: Offense good, defense bad. Jot that down.

Thomas Muller is playing wide on the right. Booooo.

Why does Gundogan take penalties for the NT?

45’ + 2’ — GOAL! VAR awards a penalty to Germany and Gundogan converts. 2-0 now.

14’ — GOAL! Havertz makes it 1-0 through a wonderful assist from Hofmann (who was unleashed by Muller).

Kickoff: We are underway!

1 hour and 15 minutes before kickoff: Lineups came early this time! Here’s what Germany are going to look like:

Germany XI against Armenia:



ter Stegen -

Kehrer, Ginter, Tah, Raum -

Gündogan, Neuhaus -

Hofmann, Müller ©, Sané -

Havertz #ARMGER pic.twitter.com/e85gWLRY3b — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 14, 2021

There’s only one more game left before Bayern Munich return to action, and thankfully not too many of our players will be put in harm’s way this time. Hansi Flick’s Germany is set to take on Armenia with a severely depleted squad, which will test the coach’s ability to adapt to adverse circumstances and perform without his main core of players.

Thomas Muller will be the captain on the pitch today, with Marc Andre ter Stegen getting a rare start in Manuel Neuer’s absence. The rest of the XI is a total mystery — literally any of the hopeful fringe players could expect minute in this one. Germany have a lot of talented players who have yet to make an impact on the starting XI — maybe this could be the opportunity they were looking for. Can they impress the coach? Can Flick keep his winning streak going?

Match Info

Location: Republican Stadium, Yerevan, Armenia

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 12:30 pm EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

