Dayot Upamecano values his relationship with Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano might have thought that his time with Julian Nagelsmann was over after the Frenchman formally announced that he was signing with Bayern Munich last winter.

A funny thing happened, however, as Nagelsmann ultimately followed one of his star players to Munich. For Upamecano, that was a good thing.

“I have a very good relationship with Julian. I like coaches who tell me things as they are, and he does that. If I haven’t been good, he comes to me and says: ‘You made a bad decision there and you should have done that’ and he shows me clips right away,” Upamecano told Goal France (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Julian is not afraid to tell you things. That’s what I like most about him. He also speaks regularly with the players. And as a defender, above all, it’s very good to have him because with him, we try to take risks and play forward.”

Upamecano got a dose of that of that honesty from Nagelsmann after Bayern Munich’s awful DFB-Pokal showing against Gladbach and the defender surely appreciated having the chance to get back on track with a 90 minute performance against SC Freiburg just before the international break.