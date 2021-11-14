Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich could have had Dusan Vlahovic in 2018?; Ivan Perisic leaving Inter Milan next summer?; Dortmund eyeing Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech; Marcelo Brozovic to Atleti or PSG?; FC Barcelona’s plan to get Erling Haaland; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is rumored to have interest in Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski, but did you know that the Bavarians were chasing the Serb as far back as 2018? I did not, but here are the details:

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the absolute top strikers in Serie A and has long been associated with numerous top European clubs. As a transfer, his club Fiorentina is said to have set a sum of 60 to 70 million euros. According to “Sky” there are also two interested parties from the Bundesliga. In addition to Borussia Dortmund, FC Bayern should also have the 1.95 meter tall striker on the list. In fact, Munich has known the Serbian international for a long time. As “Bild” reports, those responsible for the German record champions were already on Vlahovic in 2018, but had doubts about his suitability for Bayern and decided against a commitment. In the end, the now 21-year-old moved from Partizan Belgrade to Fiorentina for just two million euros, for whom he scored eight goals in twelve league games this season. His contract runs until 2023.

It looks like Ivan Perisic will be moving on from Inter Milan after this season, barring any change with his wage demands:

Inter are in no rush to extend Ivan Perisic’s contract at the club, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2022. La Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Inter are not scrambling to sort out the Croatian’s contract situation. The biggest reason for it is that his wage demand of €5 million per season isn’t something that they can afford to pay. So both parties are taking their time for the renewal and are waiting for a more suitable for it. But it has been stated that if Perisic doesn’t get any other offers, he could be happy to accept reduced terms at Inter and play for them beyond the summer of 2022.

Related Brazzo wanted to keep Ivan Perisic and Philippe Coutinho at Bayern Munich

FC Barcelona is expecting to cash in on a new sponsor when its deal with Rakuten ends. When that cash influx hits, the clubs wants to make a strong effort to get Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland:

Erling Haaland is one of the most famous names in the world of football in recent years. His relentless quality in front of goal has confirmed him as one of the great forwards of today, with numbers typical of the great soccer stars, which has attracted the attention of the biggest teams. Many place him outside Borussia Dortmund next year, and all place him in England, at Manchester City, or in France, at Paris Saint-Germain. However, recent information indicates that Haaland could be a viable target for FC Barcelona in the future. Barça’s new sponsorship could be the key to Haaland’s signing. Apparently, according to Calciomercato, Erling Haaland could call on FC Barcelona thanks to the arrival of a new sponsor. Rakuten ends its sponsorship contract and some new sponsors have been attracted to the Barça club.

Related Lothar Matthäus says Erling Haaland would fit better at Real Madrid than Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich is on break, but that certainly does not mean that things have slowed down. From Germany reconvening under Hansi Flick to COVID-19 exposures to multiple injuries to German players to Leon Goretzka getting kicked in the face, there has been a lot going on.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at how Bayern Munich closed out SC Freiburg before hitting the break, including some concerns about the offensive spacing.

A quick look at Germany’s week at training camp under Hansi Flick.

The rumors that Chelsea FC could be making a player for Karim Adeyemi, while FC Barcelona could try to bring in Timo Werner.

Borussia Dortmund is said to be considering a run at Chelsea FC’s Hakim Ziyech, who is one of way too many attackers on the London club’s roster:

Planning to exploit his not so bright moment at Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund management are allegedly making plans for a winter move at 28-year old Moroccan international attacking midfielder and winger Hakim Ziyech. Playing for Chelsea since 2020/21, former Ajax playmaker, still on a deal with Blues until June 2025, and equipped with a dual Dutch citizenship, might be indeed tempted to leave in January, out of an underwhelming game time ratio he’s being provided by Blues boss, Thomas Tuchel, at least on a loan spell. Transferred on an overall 44 million euros fee a year and a half ago, Heerenveen alumni was recently inquired about by both AS Roma and AC Milan as well.

While the rumors linking Bayern Munich to Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic were stomped out by Bild’s finest, it appears that Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain would like to bring in the soon-to-be 29-year-old:

The entourage of Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is said to be evaluating offers from Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. This comes from La Gazzetta dello Sport, who state that Inter do not want the Brozovic contract saga to run on for too long and they want to arrive on to a solution by the new year. A meeting could take place next week – once the midfielder returns from Croatia international duty. In recent weeks, his entourage has been considering offers from PSG and Atletico and Inter are checking if they can match the €6 million asking price. They have a different agreement in mind, where the player would have to reduce his wage demands.

Germany, after thrashing 10 man Liechtenstein, will be taking on Armenia in another chance for Hansi Flick to try new things ahead of the World Cup next time. Germany scored nine last time out but that will probably not be the case this time around.

Here are our talking points ahead of the game: