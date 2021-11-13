 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Armenia vs Germany (World Cup Qualifiers)

We preview Germany’s upcoming clash against Armenia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers!

Germany - Training &amp; Press Conference
Günter will probably retain his spot at right-back for Germany
Germany, after thrashing 10 man Liechtenstein, will be taking on Armenia in another chance for Hansi Flick to try new things ahead of the World Cup next time. Germany scored nine last time out but that will probably not be the case this time around.

Here are our talking points ahead of the game:

  • Additional absentees coming into this clash against Armenia
  • Why Kevin Trapp should start in goal
  • Why Matthias Ginter should start at the back
  • Double pivot options including Gündogan/Arnold or Neuhaus/Arnold
  • Potential line-up for Germany barring no injuries in the World Cup
  • Germany’s options up-top including Karim Adeyemi
  • High hopes for Lukas Nmecha up front

