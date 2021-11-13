Thomas Müller handed Germany captaincy as Hansi Flick eyes seventh straight win ahead of Armenia clash

Germany boast a perfect record in World Cup qualifiers so far and given the recent form of upcoming opposition Armenia, they look all but set to cruise to another win on Sunday. Bundestrainer Hansi Flick, nevertheless, remained cautious of Henrikh Mkhitaryan-led team’s ability to score on the break.

“Armenia are very strong on the counter attack, so we’ll need to be very alert in defence,” said Flick (as captured by DFB’s twitter account). “Our aim is to end this year with a win, of course.”

While the majority of the Bayern Munich contingent has returned home, Flick will still have his MVP pulling the strings for Die Mannschaft on Sunday. The 56-year old confirmed that Thomas Müller, who now sits ninth in Germany’s all-time goalscoring charts, is set to wear the captain’s armband in Manuel Neuer’s absence.

“Thomas isn’t someone to push himself into the spotlight, he prefers to support the team and fire the lads up,” praised Flick as he performed his customary duty of promoting the #MullerMafia agenda. “He’s a really important player for us, and he’ll captain the side against Armenia.”