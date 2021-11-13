Armenia vs Germany: FIFA World Cup Qualifiers full coverage

There’s only one more game left in the international break as Germany eyes yet another victory. Hansi Flick is flying high in his new job, making the bleak days of the Jogi Low era seem like a distant memory. However, this Armenia game could prove to be his toughest one yet, given how much of his core team is either injured or otherwise unavailable.

Most importantly, Flick will be missing almost all of his Bayern Munich contingent, whom he has relied upon to be the stable foundation of this new-age Germany. In their absence, players like Ilkay Gundogan, Matthias Ginter, and the oft-sidelined Marc Andre ter Stegen will need to pick up the slack, and show that the German NT actually has some depth to call upon. How will the Germans far with such a depleted squad?

