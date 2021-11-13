Hansi Flick working with unfortunate situation of Florian Neuhaus

Just a year ago, Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus was considered one of the top young players in the Bundesliga, was linked to Bayern Munich, and looked capable of thrusting himself into the midfield rotation for Germany.

Now, though, Neuhaus is mired on the bench for his club and has not quite pushed his way into being anything more than a deep reserve for Germany. Die Mannschaft manager Hansi Flick understands the plight of Neuhaus and is trying to work with the midfielder to get him back on track.

“Florian Neuhaus is doing very well in training here, and we also really liked him in the game. He has a chance to show himself. But these are things that he has to do. Even as a national player, you have no guarantee that you will play for a club,” Flick said (as captured by Sport1). “If someone plays in front of me, it is crucial that I draw attention to myself. That is quite normal in competitive sports. He has to cope with this situation, we support him and I think his club will also support him.”

Given the absences of players like Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka for the Armenia match, Flick could turn to a midfield duo of Neuhaus and İlkay Gündoğan.

“We don’t have many alternatives, but that could be a solution. It can always happen that someone is hurt. Dealing with both (Goretzka and Kimmich) of them not being there naturally offers opportunities. Florian shows a very good training performance and has the chance to show himself and confirm his form,” said Flick.