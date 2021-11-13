Mixed messages on the future of Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca as Real Betis has interest

Earlier this week Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca went on Radio Marca and talked about his desire to stay in Germany.

Despite that proclamation, he left some room for movement by stating the following:

“I never considered leaving Bayern. But in the end, there comes a time when all the players want to play. I don’t know what will happen in January or the summer. I’m paying attention to the present. Right now I’m trying to train hard and make the coach change his mind.”

Now, there are rumors swirling around the Spaniard that indicate he could be looking to leave Bavaria as soon as January. On Sport Bild’s “Bayern Insider” podcast featuring Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, the journalists indicated that Roca could transfer out shortly (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

In fact, Falk and Tobi Altschäffl stated that it was “likely” to leave. Roca’s salary is in the relatively affordable €2.3 million to €2.5 million per year range, which could make the 24-year-old an appealing option for a club looking to rebuild its midfield.

According to Diario de Sevilla, Real Betis might just be that kind of team:

Betis wants to make a move in January. Both Manuel Pellegrini and the directors are convinced that it is necessary to reinforce the squad and there has arisen the option of Marc Roca, the Spanish midfielder of Bayern Munich, who has not been getting minutes and is looking for a loan for the winter market. The green-and-white club is well positioned to obtain the loan of the former Espanyol player, although it will also be necessary to lighten the Betis squad, which has 25 first-roster spots occupied.

Betis would be a fine landing spot — via loan or transfer — for Roca.

BFW Commentary

Roca should absolutely look to “get outta Dodge.” It is silly to be a young player just sitting on the bench after being repeatedly told you might not have the quality to play at your current club. You only get so many years of your prime...you might as well be on the pitch.