Report: Brazzo not a fan of bringing Matthias Ginter to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic might have a tough call to make should Niklas Süle leave the club.

With deep-pocketed suitors like Newcastle United and Chelsea FC allegedly in pursuit of Süle, the possibility that the Germany international will leave Bavaria is legitimate. Because of that, Salihamidzic is starting to look at contingency plans and two of the prominent names being discussed at Säbener Strasse are Chelsea FC’s Antonio Rüdiger and Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter per the “Bayern Insider” podcast featuring Christian Falk and Tobias Altschäffl (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Salihamidzic, however, is not a huge fan of Ginter, which seems to automatically narrow down the field of selections. With Julian Nagelsmann having a bit more of say in transfers, it will be interesting to see if the manager makes a push for Ginter.

Regardless, the best case scenario in the eyes of many is that Süle extends his deal.