Wolfsburg’s Lukas Nmecha has high hopes for his international career

Wolfsburg striker Lukas Nmecha was yet another player who had to make a difficult decision on where to play his international football: England or Germany.

We all know by now Nmecha chose Germany and made his senior team debut against Lichtenstein on Thursday. For the 22-year-old former Manchester City prospect, it was not a difficult decision.

“I was born here; I just have more of a connection with the German national team. Also at the time, the coach Stefan Kuntz really convinced me and showed me that there is a path for me. I think that has really come to show. You see players like Adeyemi and guys like that, who are managing to get into that first team squad. And doing well at that level. I’ve played with those guys, and I know where I stand in terms of quality compared to those players,” Nmecha told the Bundesliga in an interview made available to Bavarian Football Works.

Now with his feet wet, Nmecha is eyeing a spot on the 2022 World Cup squad.

“It’s definitely something that every player wants to be part of. And I think if there is a chance, you can only go 100% for it. And that’s what I want to do. So, like I said, I’m just concentrated on game by game and hopefully that will lead me there,” Nmecha said.