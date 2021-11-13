Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel settling in with AS Monaco

Bayern Munich loanee Alexander Nübel did not look comfortable when he first arrived at AS Monaco, but now the goalkeeper is starting to build his confidence.

In a recent interview with the AS Monaco website, Nübel talked through his improved play despite his team’s recent scuffles.

“We had three games in the space of a week. Maybe we missed a little something to score a goal that could have liberated us, especially against Eindhoven and today against Reims. We absolutely wanted to make a difference and win this match. We tried everything to do so at the end of the match, playing much higher up the pitch. We will get back to work to come back well after the break,” said Nübel.

As he has become more ingrained in the squad, Nübel feels as though he has a good feel for the pulse of the roster.

“The spirit is good in the squad, we are all motivated to record positive results. We are ready to fight, to give everything to get back to winning ways. If we could always find the solution to the problems posed by the opponents, we would win every match. But it is not that simple,” said Nübel. “When you put in the right ingredients, you don’t have to have any regrets. We must continue to work once again to get back on track as quickly as possible. In any case, the team’s state of mind is very good.”