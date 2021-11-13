Ex-Germany boss Joachim Löw admits sitting out is not easy

Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning boss Joachim Löw is now out of coaching, but it sounds like he might be getting the itch to get back on the sidelines.

Löw’s final years at the helms were marred in minor controversies (sacking the then-Bayern Munich trio of Thomas Müller, Jerome Boateng, and Mats Hummels) and poor decisions, but time running Germany will be remember fondly for his huge successes.

“It hasn’t been easy after so many years, I had to gain a bit of distance and process everything. The European Championship was a disappointment, unfortunately,” Löw said (as captured by Tz). “It’s a strange feeling, in the past years I was always down on the pitch.”

It sounds like Löw’s absence from the coaching box is grinding away at him and he might be thinking about a fresh start.

“It’s quite conceivable. After such a long time, I first have to take a break for six months or a year. The desire and motivation are slowly coming back,” said Löw.

Until he makes that call, Löw will continue to follow Germany and its new coach, Hansi Flick, closely.

“I followed the games with Hansi, he is the best coach the team can have. He has incredible experience and competence. There was a lot of energy in the team, he’s doing an excellent job,” Löw said.