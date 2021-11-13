Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich not interested in Marcelo Brozovic; Thiago Alcantara to leave Liverpool for FC Barcelona?; Borussia Dortmund struck out on Dusan Vlahovic; BVB still leads on Karim Adeyemi; and MORE!

Just a few weeks ago Bayern Munich was reported to have interest in Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic. Those reports, however, were shot down by Sport Bild’s Christian Falk on his “Bayern Insider” podcast.

Brozovic was — allegedly — a potential target to help provide midfield depth next season, but apparently that will not be happening:

Could former Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara be looking to leave Liverpool in favor of FC Barcelona? Rumors are beginning to swirl:

Barcelona are apparently mulling a deal for Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara, with incoming Blaugrana manager Xavi praising the No.6. This is according to the Echo, which cites a claim made by Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida on Twitter. Barcelona are apparently mulling a deal for Liverpool’s Thiago Alcantara, with incoming Blaugrana manager Xavi praising the No.6. This is according to the Echo, which cites a claim made by Portuguese journalist Pedro Almeida on Twitter. The former Bayern Munich star has been limited to only five league games this season due to a series of ailments. The superb playmaker with three years still on his contract is yet to receive an offer from his former team, Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund attempted to acquire Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic last summer, but the Italian side wanted an astounding €80 million for the young talent:

Borussia Dortmund are interested in Dušan Vlahovic. There was contact between #BVB and Vlahovic’ agents. But it‘s a mission impossible for Dortmund to get the 21-year-old striker. Asking price of Fiorentina is around €80m. Atlético Madrid tried and failed in summer. @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) November 12, 2021

Bayern Munich has been linked to Vlahovic as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski, but if the Bavarians intend on spending that much, they might as well go for Erling Haaland.

Bayern Munich is on break, but that certainly does not mean that things have slowed down. From Germany reconvening under Hansi Flick to COVID-19 exposures to multiple injuries to German players to Leon Goretzka getting kicked in the face, there has been a lot going on.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at how Bayern Munich closed out SC Freiburg before hitting the break, including some concerns about the offensive spacing.

A quick look at Germany’s week at training camp under Hansi Flick.

The rumors that Chelsea FC could be making a player for Karim Adeyemi, while FC Barcelona could try to bring in Timo Werner.

Despite recent, increased interest from FC Barcelona, may are expecting Karim Adeyemi to transfer to Borussia Dortmund during the summer — even his Red Bull Salzburg teammates:

Germany wasted no time in taking advantage of an early red card on Liechtenstein and cruised to a 9-0 victory despite have a makeshift line-up.

Things went so well that Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka even survived a flying kick to the face relatively unscathed. Hansi Flick’s boys got creative and were looking for new and inventive ways to score, while Liechtenstein was just out there trying to absorb the onslaught and put on a brave face. Here is what we have on tap:

A look at the crazy lineup that Hansi Flick rolled out.

A recap of the scoring.

Germany was thoroughly dominant even before the red card.

Some thoughts on the rest of the thrashing.

Borussia Mönchengladbach and Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer had a chance to reflect back on his amazing performance against France last summer — and did not hold back on what he thought of that French team:

The round of 16 of the last Euro has not yet been forgotten by some players in the game. Beaten by Switzerland after leading 3-1 ten minutes from time, the France team failed to keep their lead before losing on penalties where Yann Sommer denied the last attempt by Kylian Mbappé. Since then, the Blues have won the Nations League but that will not really console them, them who were the big favorites of the Euro. For Sommer, the hero of his nation that evening, France displayed too much sufficiency, which served the Swiss to believe in it to the end. “There were 3-1. Normally, it’s very difficult to get a result in this kind of match. But we felt something and we said to ourselves that it could not be over. We saw during the match, when they scored the last goal (that of Pogba, editor’s note), they already think they are in the quarterfinals. It was our chance, we looked at each other and said we had to go through with it. In the end, we won. If the French were arrogant? Yes of course, but it was to our advantage because no one thought Switzerland could beat France. So it was a chance for us,” said the 32-year-old goalkeeper to Eleven Sport.