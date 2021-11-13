Didi Hamann concerned with Bayern Munich’s defense

With the Bayern Munich offense producing at record rates, there has not been as much focus on a defense that has been prone to lapses at times.

Former Bayern Munich player and current football pundit Didi Hamann thinks that there is absolutely a valid reason for concern — and it is not just about the recent injuries to Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Süle.

“They concede goals far too easily and they had the same problem last year, so it’s a concern. I think some of the players have struggled defensively, Davies has been brilliant at left-back but he’s a very offensive fullback,” Hamann said in an exclusive interview with FreeSuperTips as made available to Bavarian Football Works. “The defense is the issue at the moment because they give you chances.”

While Bayern Munich has had some extremely strong defensive performance, there have been several games that were marred by lapses. Should Bayern Munich find a way to limit those instances, the squad could be equipped to make a strong run at the Champions League crown.