Hansi Flick has nothing but praise for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane

Germany boss Hansi Flick had extensive experience in working with Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. Flick always knew Sane would return to being this type of impactful player.

“(Sane has) shown in the last few weeks what a great player he is. He plays with an ease — that’s impressive. His running style is simply unique,” Flick told the DFB website. “On the offensive, he showed what qualities he has. But what I like even more is his willingness to chase the ball and hit the opponent. He did a great job in the last few weeks.”

Flick is not shocked by Sane’s stellar ply, though. The former Bayern Munich boss expected there to be a ramping up period after Sane suffered a torn ACL. Now in his second season after the injury, Sane looks terrific.

“We always said that Leroy had a serious injury, something like that takes time,” Flick said (as captured by Tz). “The ease is back, the way he plays football, it’s just fun. He’s also working backwards, he’s made an amazing development. I’m happy for him because he’s just a great person, too.”