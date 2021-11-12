Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic could be a fallback option should Bayern Munich opt to pass on Erling Haaland

According to Sport Bild’s Bayern Insider Podcast featuring Christian Falk and Tobias Altschäffl (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is keeping an eye on Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic as a potential successor to Robert Lewandowski.

With the club slated to hold contract extension talks with Lewandowski in the coming months, Bayern Munich will have to decide whether they want to bring in a young, developmental player to begin a slow transition to a new era — or if they want to swing big and go for a proven product like Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The two primary factors in sorting through the situation will be this:

How long and lucrative of a deal Lewandowski wants?

How feasible it will be to acquire Haaland?

Should Bayern Munich decide to pass on pursuing Haaland at this point, Vlahovic — at 21-years-old and still developing — could be a viable option to secure as Lewandowski’s eventual successor.