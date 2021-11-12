Details emerge on contract talks between Bayern Munich and Robert Lewandowski

According to Sport1’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by Twitter @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is prepared to sit down at the negotiating table with star striker Robert Lewandowski in 2022 about a contract extension.

While the phrasing is ambiguous, it can probably be assumed that the two parties will begin initial talks over the winter break, but that that nothing will likely be settled any time soon.

Bayern Munich is said to be “relaxed” about Lewandowski’s situation and will not push forward too quickly. One of the reasons that the club is not looking to expedite the process is because it will do its due diligence on what life would look like — from a roster perspective — with or without Lewandowski.

Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has been rumored to be a “post-Lewandowski” possibility, while Red Bull Salzburg’s Karim Adeyemi, Fioentina’s Dusan Vlahovic, and Chelsea FC’s Timo Werner have also been linked to the Bavarians.