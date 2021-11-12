Leon Goretzka will return to Bayern Munich early

Germany manager Hansi Flick was hopeful that Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka would be able to play against Armenia, but ultimately the 26-year-old will be one of five players sent home.

Initially, Flick thought Goretzka was going to play because he had passed all of his initial tests after getting kicked in the face, but ultimately the midfielder is headed back to Munich.

“He has been examined again. Leon is a player we need — especially in the current situation. It is important because it strengthens the defense. He could have continued playing after half-time, but we didn’t want to take any chances and we took him out,” Flick told the DFB.

Later, though, it was revealed that Goretzka, Julian Draxler, Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer, Marco Reus and Antonio Rüdiger will not travel to Armenia for our final World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

In what is a meaningless match, Germany probably does not need Goretzka — or the others — anyway, so the extra rest for those player is probably appreciated.