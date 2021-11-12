Germany vs Liechtenstein : FIFA World Cup Qualifiers full coverage

With Bayern Munich on break at the moment and most players out with the coronavirus, this international break is going to be much less interesting than usual. Even Germany don’t have much left to play for, given that they’ve already qualified for the World Cup next year.

So this is basically a training match for Hansi Flick, little more than a preseason friendly. Of course, you just know that the coach doesn’t see it that way — he wants to win every single game at 110 mph. At least it’s good practice for the lads, given that there’s only one year left until Qatar 2022 rolls around.

