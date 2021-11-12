Hansi Flick happy to see players get a chance to prove themselves for Germany

This week was far from easy for Germany manager Hansi Flick.

Between Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule’s positive test for COVID-19, the loss of four other players designated as “close contacts”, and three injuries, Flick had to make a lot of roster adjustments on the fly.

After all of that, however, the former Bayern Munich coach still saw his team walk away with a 9-0 victory over Liechtenstein. For Flick, he was happy to see players take advantage of what was probably an unexpected opportunity.

“If you want to see new players, you need space in the squad, which we got at the beginning of the week. Every single one of them wants to be in this squad,” Flick told Tz. “That’s hugely important for us, that everyone goes along with the way we want to play.”

One of those players was Ridle Baku, who scored an incredible goal.

“I’m very happy for him. That was a dream goal,” Flick said.