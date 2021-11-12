Dayot Upamecano says Gladbach debacle was wake-up call for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano understands just how bad his team’s DFB-Pokal to Borussia Mönchengladbach felt and looked.

In fact, the Frenchman wants to apologize to the fans.

“It was very hard for us and first of all I want to apologize to the fans. This is something that must not happen again. We did a bit of nonsense, we weren’t in the game, whether it was me or the rest of the team,” Upamecano told Goal France (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Upamecano also said that despite how awful that experience was, the squad was able to learn from it and grow.

“We have to learn from our mistakes and that’s what we did afterwards, whether against Union Berlin or in the Champions League against Benfica. We showed a reaction. The Gladbach game was an accident and we will do everything to prevent it from happening again,” said Upamecano.