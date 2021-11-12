Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Germany’s 9-0 smashing of Liechtenstein; FC Barcelona wants Timo Werner; Chelsea chasing Karim Adeyemi; Wout Weghorst out at Wolfsburg?; and MORE!

Germany wasted no time in getting the scoring started and never let up during a 9-0 victory — all thanks to the strong chin of Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka. It was a thoroughly dominant effort and Liechtenstein never had a chance — especially when falling to 10-men. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

A reckless and dangerous high boot from Liechtenstein’s Jens Hofer on Leon Goretzka really kicked things off. İlkay Gündoğan buried the penalty kick, but Germany and Bayern Munich alike seemingly dodged a bullet as Goretzka was able to return to the game. Mirko Cro Cop would have been proud of the placement of that kick.

Hofer going off with a red card early (9th minute) made a near-impossible job for Liechtenstein even harder.

An own goal from Daniel Kaufmann just nine minutes after Gündoğan’s penalty kick made that task officially impossible.

Germany was all over Liechtenstein, despite missing a plethora of key players. It was relentless, non-stop pressure. The final whistle must have been such a relief.

In the 22nd minute, Leroy Sane fired in a pinpoint shot for Germany’s third goal. Goretzka’s pass to Sane was perfect.

On the whole, Goretzka was pretty spectacular.

Germany’s ability to dominate with a makeshift lineup was really impressive.

Marco Reus added a 24th minute minute goal for a 4-0 lead and the rout was officially on. Liechtenstein was just not equipped to play a man down even against a depleted Germany squad.

Reus was extremely good on the day. A healthy vibrant Reus could be a difference maker for Germany for the World Cup — even coming off the bench.

Sane added his second goal early in the second half for good measure.

It is tough to really gauge anything from the match, aside of just how much better Germany is than Liechtenstein (especially a 10-man side from Liechtenstein). The positives were that Germany did what it was supposed to do in game like this — and that is dominate.

The defense and Manuel Neuer were not really tested at all. It is hard to really apply to much thought to rating any of them given how little action they saw.

Liechtenstein goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel must have wondered what he did in a previous life to deserve this treatment.

Thomas Müller and Ridle Baku scored the sixth and seventh goals respectively for Germany. For Baku, it was his first goal for Germany’s senior team. I didn’t feel like Baku played all that well honestly, but his goal took some of that tarnish off of his game because it was really sweet.

Müller was not done, though, he added Germany’s eighth goal.

Müller really was fantastic for the entirety of the match. He does not seem to miss a beat when he is fresh.

Germany’s ninth goal was an an attempted cross by Baku that deflected off of a Liechtenstein defender that went down as an own goal.

Overall, that was an impressive stomping...and it should have been. Good to Flick for overcoming all of the roster challenges from this week and still putting forth a dominant effort.

FC Barcelona is reportedly thinking about getting a new striker and Chelsea FC’s Timo Werner, Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, and Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani are all on the list of candidates:

With the arrival of the new coach Xavi, a lot is in motion at FC Barcelona. Changes are not only taking place internally at Blaugrana, new impulses are apparently also to be set externally. The Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Barca want to strengthen their offensive. Due to the poor finances of the Catalans, a loan will be sought from January in order to bring additional quality into the team at a comparatively low price. Barca’s wish list includes three Premier League strikers: Timo Werner from Chelsea, Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Edinson Cavani from Manchester United. All three attackers are currently not part of the team in their respective clubs. On the other hand, Luuk de Jong should make room in Barca’s offensive. The former Gladbach player was a dream player from former coach Ronald Koeman, but his loan from FC Sevilla will now be canceled prematurely in January , according to the Spanish newspaper Sport . Xavi has no use for the tall Dutchman, who scored a goal in nine appearances for Barca.

The summer transfer window seems like it could get wild for Barca.

Chelsea FC is the latest power club set to enter the fray for Red Bull Salzburg forward and Germany international Karim Adeyemi:

Chelsea have an eye on improving their lead for the next summer market and everything seems to indicate that they will do everything possible to try to sign Karim Adeyemi, current star of Red Bull Salzburg. The German striker is one of the fittest players at the start of the season and has surprised the whole world at just 19 years old, the Londoners are going for his signing on the advice of Thomas Tuchel. According to ‘Calciomercato’, the German footballer is Tuchel’s great desire to improve his lead and the first contacts would have already taken place to make him get his interest. The very young attacker has become the great goal of many giants in the world of football, without going any further, both FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have shown some interest in him, but without a doubt Chelsea would be very well positioned to win his contract since it has much more money and better sports conditions to offer.

Looking at Chelsea’s stable of attackers, I cannot fathom any reason for Adeyemi to go there aside of the London club making the most lucrative offer. It would be one of the worst places to go for an young player looking for immediate — and consistent — field time.

If you’ve heard Tommy Adams and I on the podcast at any point, you probably know we both love Peaky Blinders. The FC Köln Twitter account did this fine work:

The Karneval celebration was, well, pretty awesome, too. I love the guys dressed as Steffen Baumgart:

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No!



It's Steffen Baumgart dressed in a pig-unicorn-onsie!

Goooood morning, #effzeh fans!



Karneval training is back - who's got the best outfit on show?

Could Wout Weghorst be on his way out of Wolfsburg? It seems like it:

Wout Weghorst is in his fourth season as a striker for VfL Wolfsburg, but there are signs that the Dutchman will be leaving the Autostadt next summer. VfL officials are aware of Weghorst’s thoughts to make another career move a year before the end of his contract. Weghorst joined Wolfsburg from Alkmaar in the summer of 2018 and has scored 56 goals in 109 league games for VfL so far. This season, however, the 29-year-old has faced competition from young international Lukas Nmecha, and he has even been on the bench recently.

Weghorst is one of the more intriguing players in the Bundesliga. Should he leave, that would be a loss for Wolfsburg and the Bundesliga alike, but it would also fully open the door for Lukas Nmecha to take over.