Match Awards from Germany’s dominant 9:0 win against Liechtenstein

Jersey Swap: Nobody

Liechtenstein played awful tonight, but who can blame them? They received a red card in the first couple of minutes, and their game plan just fell apart. Either way, their chances were slim against in-form Germany, but with 10 men? An impossible task.

It has to be said, even though Benjamin Buchel conceded nine goals, he also made a couple of incredible saves. He had fourteen (!) saves, and he could easily set up a record with his number of saves tonight.

Der Bomber: Thomas Muller

Another fantastic match from the Bavarian legend. The Bayern Munich player played as a striker tonight, but when you think about it — who didn’t? His presence is just amazing, and watching him play is more than pleasing. In almost every scored goal he was very close to the ball. It was impossible to stop him, and especially with Liechtenstein playing with ten men.

Muller managed to score two goals tonight, had 74% accurate passes and five key passes.

Der Fußballgott: Leon Goretzka

One of the best performances from him in recent weeks, as his overall performances are getting better and better. He took a lot of criticism last season for his passing, but this season, his passing visibly improved. Tonight he also had a couple of very important passes and managed to grab an assist as well. He also secured the penalty kick for Germany in the opening minutes. Although he only played the first half, his impact was huge. Goretzka finished the match with 85% accurate passes and two key passes as well. Hopefully, Goretzka is okay and won’t be injured, after he was on the receiving end of a very brutal challenge in the opening minutes.

Der Kaiser: Jonas Hofmann

Hofmann also only played the first half, but his transition to the right-back is suiting him and Germany well, to be honest. He was certainly a refreshing player there. It was obvious that he is a right-back who likes to go forward and make an impact. We’ll see if this will be an asset for Hansi Flick against better teams, or will it be a disadvantage.

Hofmann combined well with other players and made some crucial passes. He finished the match with 86% accurate passes and two key passes.

Meister of the Match: Leroy Sane

Leroy was easily one of the best players on the pitch. His runs were superb, and so was his dribbling. Liechtenstein’s players barely defended when Sane ran towards the goal. He also had a couple of very intelligent moves, but his teammates didn’t follow. With one of those moves, Marco Reus scored his goal. Sane tried to move away from the ball and caught the goalie off guard.

Leroy Sane keeps improving each game, and it’s incredible how he’s beneficial for his squad. He always tries to involve his teammates when he’s in the attacking third, which is always nice to see. In the end, Sane scored two goals and had three key passes.