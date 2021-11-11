 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bavarian Podcast Works Postgame Show: Talking points from Germany’s 9-0 win over Liechtenstein

Despite not having an optimal roster, Germany pulled through easily.

By CSmith1919
Germany v Liechtenstein - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Germany wasted no time in taking advantage of an early red card on Liechtenstein and cruised to a 9-0 victory despite have a makeshift line-up.

Things went so well that Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka even survived a flying kick to the face relatively unscathed. Hansi Flick’s boys got creative and were looking for new and inventive ways to score, while Liechtenstein was just out there trying to absorb the onslaught and put on a brave face. Here is what we have on tap:

  • A look at the crazy lineup that Hansi Flick rolled out.
  • A recap of the scoring.
  • Germany was thoroughly dominant even before the red card.
  • Some thoughts on the rest of the thrashing.

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

