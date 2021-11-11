Bayern Munich reportedly turned down the chance to sign Liverpool duo

Bayern Munich has had overwhelming success over the past 10 years. But new info has just come to light that Bayern Munich might have been even stronger, with a couple of different decisions. Bayern Munich reported turned down the chance to sign both Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Back in 2016, Liverpool signed Sadio Mane from Southampton for just €41.20 million. Just a year later in 2017, Mohamed Salah was brought to Anfield from Roma for a transfer fee of €42 million.

However, things could have went done very differently. According to BILD, Bayern Munich passed on the opportunity to sign both Mane and Salah before they joined the Reds. Bayern could have signed Mane back in 2014, probably for an even cheaper transfer fee. As for the Egyptian superstar, they could’ve signed him when he was offered to Bayern between 2015-17.

The Liverpool duo have scored 245 goals between the both of them for Liverpool and won several titles including a Premier League title and Champions League title. Just think of how many Champions League titles the Bavarian giants might have with a front-three of Sadio Mane, Robert Lewandowski, and Mohamed Salah. Wow.

Things worked out for Mane and Salah as Liverpool re-emerged as one of Europe’s top clubs and Bayern had exceptional success without them as well. It’s hard to complain, but just imagine how Bayern could’ve steamrolled Europe for the last 5 years.