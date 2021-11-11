 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Dayot Upamecano admits Bayern Munich is really playing a back-three

Real talk from Dayot Upamecano.

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga Photo by Stefan Matzke - sampics/Corbis via Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano finally admitted what many people have been seeing this season: Julian Nagelsmann is playing a back-three.

(Give the anti-back three crowd time to clutch their pearls!)

In a recent interview with Goal France (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Upamecano talked about the formation and the flexibility of the system.

“The coach is reproducing a lot of his tactics from the Leipzig time at Bayern in a better way. So it was easier for me (to integrate),” Upamecano said. “We play mostly with three at the back under Julian, but the system varies a lot. With him, we can also adapt. It all depends on how the opponent is going to play.”

It has been obvious to many that Nagelsmann is rolling out a hybrid back-three set-up, but this seems like the first time one of his players acknowledged as much. Nagelsmann’s system calls for Alphonso Davies to operate as a wing-back on offense (then shift to more of a left-back on defense), which pushes Leroy Sane inside to be a part of a dual-attacking midfield combination with Thomas Müller. On the opposite side, the other wing player (typically Serge Gnabry) plays like a wing-back with lessened defensive responsibilities and more leeway way to float in centrally.

Surely, this is a complex set-up that has taken the players some time to get used to, but for the most part, Bayern Munich has done well with the alignment.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...