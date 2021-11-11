Germany vs Liechtenstein: Initial reactions and observations

Initial reactions and observations

Things didn’t change at all during the second half, and Germany dominated the match. Liechtenstein didn’t have a serious chance the whole evening, and Germany’s defense was very high up the pitch.

The team played well overall and wanted to score as many goals as possible. After they scored the first three or four goals, players started testing their long shots, but it was mostly ineffective.

In the second half, they stopped with their long-shot efforts and focused again on team goals, and it paid off.

Germany also managed to hit the post three or four times...

Full time: Germany 9 - 0 Liechtenstein

89’ — Again an own goal... 9:0

86’ — Thomas Muller scores again! 8:0 for Germany

79’ — Ridle Baku scores a Robben-esque goal!

77’ — Thomas Muller scores. 6:0

72’ — Mathias Ginter in for Thilo Kehrer

64’ — Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sane come off, as Kevin Volland and Max Arnold come in.

48’ — And another... Leroy Sane makes it 5:0!

45’ — Hansi Flick makes a couple of substitutions at the half-time — Lukas Nmecha and Florian Neuhaus in for Leon Goretzka and Jonas Hoffman

Halftime observations and analysis

Nothing really to say here. Germany utterly dominated every aspect of the match and is deservedly in the lead. It was never going to be a spectacular match, but with a 10-man Liechtenstein squad, they can’t even defend properly.

For most of the first half, Rudiger was on the edge of Liechtenstein’s penalty box. That tells you enough about the competition in this match.

A couple of players are playing very well, and Leon Goretzka and Leroy Sane are in spectacular form.

Halftime

24’ — Marco Reus scores and it’s already 4:0 for Germany

22’ — Goal! Leroy Sane and makes it 3:0

20’ — Kaufmann scores an own goal and Germany leads 2:0!

10’ — Goal! Ilkay Gundogan scores from the penalty spot!

8’ — Penalty for Germany and a red card for Liechtenstein. A foul on Goretzka, who is left on the ground

Kickoff: We’re underway!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups!