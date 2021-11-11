Daily Schmankerl: Pep Guardiola visits Robert Lewandowski; Dominik Szoboszlai available to Bayern Munich?; Tottenham Hotspur’s Antonio Conte calls players fat; PSG might have a Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan situation; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star striker Robert Lewandowski had a special visitor at Poland’s training camp...his former boss, Pep Guardiola.

The visit, however, is not as ominous to Bayern Munich fans as it might seem from outside. The Manchester City boss was just passing through on his way to check on some players that City has on loan with Girona.

Girona, of course, is part of the City Football Group:

KIBICE:

Ciekawe czy następny vlog na ŁNP będzie jeszcze ciekawszy?

OPERATOR: pic.twitter.com/VXc2oOCNdy — Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) November 10, 2021

Football Espana captured the finer details:

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola visited Girona’s training ground this afternoon according to a report in Cope. The former Barcelona coach, back on familiar ground during the international break, spoke with Girona coach Michel Sanchez and his squad. Girona have three players on their books on loan from City; Pablo Moreno, Nahuel Bustos and Dario Sarmiento. He also bumped into Robert Lewandowski on his travels, the Bayern Munich centre-forward Pep coached during his time at Bavaria. His Poland team are training at La Vinya in preparation for their World Cup qualifier with nearby Andorra on Friday.

An odd glut of exit clauses could cause even more havoc to the RB Leipzig roster:

Last summer, RB Leipzig lost three important pillars in coach Julian Nagelsmann, defender Dayot Upamecano and captain Marcel Sabitzer (all to FC Bayern). And already there is a threat of further departures. According to Sport Bild, several RB players have had an exit clause written into their contracts. This could be spectacular in the case of Dominik Szoboszlai. The 21-year-old Hungarian was only signed in January 2021 for 22 million euros from Salzburg. His exit clause is said to be between 60 and 70 million euros. In addition to Szoboszlai, other well-known players could leave the Saxons with such a clause: In the case of Lukas Klostermann, Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, and Brian Brobbey, the amount is said to be around 40 million euros each. For around 50 million euros, Angelino can get out of his contract. This makes scenarios possible that could well become uncomfortable for RB Leipzig.

While Bayern Munich missed on Dominik Szoboszlai the first time, it would be curious to see if that old interest kicks back up for the Bavarians given what is a relatively reasonable release clause for such a young, talented player.

I’d probably guess Bayern Munich would float a call to Leipzig, but might be looking to spend their cash on other positions (barring anything crazy happening with the roster).

Antonio Conte is looking to make an impression at Tottenham Hotspur and he is starting off in an odd way: Calling his players “obese” and banning condiments:

Antonio Conte has banned Tottenham Hotspur players from eating ketchup and mayonnaise, according to The Athletic (h/t Daily Mail). He also informed some of his athletes that they are obese. Last week, the Italian took over from Nuno Esprito Santo. Since taking over as head coach of the North London club, he has imposed some tough rules on his players in an attempt to mold them into his image. The Italian manager has a number of initiatives in place to make Tottenham a title contender. In a press conference earlier this week, he outlined his strategy, emphasizing the need to “change many things” in order to achieve the results he seeks. He seemed to have already begun his task. Spurs players put in a hard training session the next morning after beating Vitesse in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. After the session, they appeared to be ‘dead.’

If you haven’t caught on on the insane story of Paris Saint-Germain’s Aminata Diallo reportedly being implicated in a scheme to hire people to attack her teammate Kheira Hamraoui. This has some strong Tonya Harding-Nancy Kerrigan vibes:

Paris Saint-Germain Women midfielder Aminata Diallo has been arrested after allegedly hiring two men to attack and injure team-mate Kheira Hamraoui. Diallo and Hamraoui, who are also international team-mates for France, both play in midfield and are in direct competition with each other. It is believed Diallo organised the attack to put her team-mate out of action. The attack happened on November 4 when Diallo, 26, was driving Hamraoui, 31, home from a team meal organised for the players at a restaurant. According to L’Equipe, two masked men armed with iron bars took Hamraoui out of the car and attacked her. One of the men reportedly hit Hamraoui in the legs on several occasions. The attack lasted for a few minutes before both men fled. Hamraoui was then taken to hospital where she was given stitches in her legs and hands. She was unable to take part in PSG’s Champions League game with Real Madrid on Tuesday. Diallo started the match.

There are several Bayern Munich-related topics that warrant a discussion, and Tom and Schnitzel have you covered. Here are the main talking points:

Lack of squad rotation... a recurring theme with Bayern coaches?

Why are Sabitzer and Musiala not seeing the light of day?

Why Süle is currently better than Pavard, and why he could be our permanent solution for the RB spot.

Lewandowski as the prime Ballon D’Or candidate.

Some Ligue 1 banter; picking apart other claims.

Discussing which clubs can give Bayern a good fight in Europe.

... and of course, some Liverpool talk throughout the course of the episode (blame Tom).

Juventus is — allegedly — going to take a run at Gladbach midfielder Deni Zakaria: