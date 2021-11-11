Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski refuses to fret over Ballon d’Or

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has heard the rumors regarding the Ballon d’Or, but at this point he will not waste any time thinking about whether or not he finally gets recognized for an award he absolutely deserves.

“I stopped thinking about it too much. It would certainly not help me to think about my chances of winning it, the speculations and the leaks in the media. I prefer to focus on something else,” Lewandowski said (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “Maybe when the gala gets closer, I’ll start to think about it. It’s the beginning of November, so there’s still some time. Of course the Ballon d’Or is a great award, but there’s no need to think about it, because I still have a lot to do before and after the gala.”

It will be near impossible for Lewandowski to avoid the topic much longer. As one of the favorites for the award, the Polish Hitman will certainly be in the spotlight in the days leading up to the ceremony.