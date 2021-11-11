Bayern Munich Alumni: Lothar Matthäus says it’s impossible for David Alaba to replace Sergio Ramos at Real Madrid

Former Bayern Munich defender David Alaba officially made the move to Real Madrid last summer, which coincided with longtime Los Blancos stalwart Sergio Ramos leaving the club.

Now, months later, Real Madrid is sitting in second place of La Liga and while the squad is having a good season under Carlo Ancelotti, but the aura of dominance that the team once had appears to be gone.

Former Bayern Munich and Germany great Lothar Matthäus thinks that part of the reason that Real Madrid has not been able to re-capture its mojo is because when Ramos left, he took the squad’s attitude and mentality with him.

“Real Madrid have lost their personality without Ramos,” Matthäus told Marca. “(Alaba) is a great player, but he doesn’t have that same personality. He’s not a leader like Ramos.”

Depending on which news outlets you read Alaba has either been good or very good in Spain. While there have been some down moments for the Austrian, he has been a good, productive player for Real Madrid. Ramos, meanwhile, has not played yet for Paris Saint-Germain and is embroiled in a bit of a controversy over his status with the PSG higher-ups.