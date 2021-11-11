Didi Hamann thinks Bayern Munich needs to extend Niklas Süle’s contract

The contract situation for Niklas Süle at Bayern Munich is tenuous. The big defender is drawing interest from multiple clubs and it is unclear if the Bavarians will be able to reach deal to extend his contract.

Footballer-turned-pundit Didi Hamann thinks Süle is an important part of Bayern Munich’s machine and should be retained.

“I know he said in an interview that he wants to play in the Premier League one day and he will obviously decide what he wants to do. He’s an important player for Bayern because (Dayot) Upamecano was brought in, but he makes a lot of mistakes,” Hamann told FreeSuperTips as made available to Bavarian Football Works. “Süle and (Lucas) Hernandez have done well when they’ve played, so there is a few options, I just feel Süle has performed the best so far. I think it’s more important with the fact they lost (David) Alaba and (Jerome) Boateng on a free in the summer, so to lose another top-class center-back on a free transfer would be a disaster for Bayern.”

Süle, who tested positive for COVID-19 while at Germany’s camp, will have an important decision to make and Bayern Munich might be powerless to affect that outcome. Süle has most recently been linked to Newcastle United and Chelsea FC.