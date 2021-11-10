Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller expecting “dynamism and versatility” from Germany

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller probably is having trouble keeping up with the revolving door of players going on at Germany’s camp.

With so many players coming in and going out, Müller likely ha no idea at this stage who he will be playing with against Liechtenstein and Armenia. Still, the 2014 World Cup winner is expecting whoever is on the pitch to perform at the level that Germany expects.

“I expect dynamism and versatility in the way we play. Of course, we want to create goal scoring opportunities, but it won’t be simple. The main thing is to get the win,” said Müller (as captured by the @DFB_Team_EN Twitter account). “We have a formidable squad. There are always going to be players missing - you have to deal with that. Every player that is part of the national team is well aware of Hansi Flick’s playing philosophy.”

Müller probably was not headed for a lot of playing time during this set of games, but now, with so many key players being out, the Raumdeuter could be in line for more playing time.