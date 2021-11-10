Bayern Munich interested in West Brom youngster Reyes Cleary

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in West Brom talent Reyes Cleary. The 17-year-old is yet to sign a professional contract and West Brom are eager for him to stay. However, the difficulty of this task is growing as bigger clubs are taking notice of his development.

Newcastle United is also keeping tabs on Cleary and with new investment, they are looking to recruit the country’s top youth talent. Cleary has been compared in style to a young Romelu Lukaku due to his goal-scoring instinct and strength. Sportsmail reports that Cleary has been drawing interest from Crystal Palace, Schalke, Borussia Dortmund, and Hoffenheim.

Bayern are taking a keen interest in West Bromwich Albion’s young striker Reyes Cleary. The Bundesliga champions watched the 17-year old in action against Stoke City U23s last month and want scouts to check on him again. He's scored 14 goals in 12 games this season [@MailSport] pic.twitter.com/QPJl3EP7nR — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) November 10, 2021

The West Brom talent is yet to make his first-team breakthrough and he is still very much a work-in-progress. Despite this, many recognize his potential and want his signature. Bayern Munich’s involvement in this situation could significantly threaten West Brom. Bayern Munich are likely to continue to send scouts to these U-23 matches until Cleary has locked into a contract.

At just 17-years-old, snatching up Cleary could be a real bargain for a player with massive potential. This is just the type of move Bayern needs to make and Nagelsmann could do wonders with young talent like this.