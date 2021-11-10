Julian Draxler latest camp casualty for Germany as Hansi Flick talks possibilities

Former Bayern Munich manager and current Germany boss Hansi Flick has to be wondering how he became the Job of international football.

COVID-19 and injuries have ravaged his roster for this set of games. After losing Niklas Süle to COVID-19, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, and Karim Adeyemi to COVID-19 exposures, and Florian Wirtz and Nico Schlotterbeck to muscle injuries, Flick has not also lost Julian Draxler.

Flick could not even call-in Mats Hummels as well due to injury as well.

“Several players have left us. Five due to Corona — Nico Schlotterbeck and Florian Wirtz are injured. And yesterday Julian Draxler suffered a muscular injury too and will be out for some time. I’m really sorry for him because he had big plans,” said Flick (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “The atmosphere in the team is fine. There was a disruption with what happened yesterday, but things go on. We’re back to normal and we have to deliver a good performance tomorrow.”

As for who might get a look this week, Flick left the door open.

“We’ll see if Lukas Nmecha will start in his home stadium tomorrow. Kevin Volland is in good form in Monaco. Unfortunately, Timo Werner is not here and Adeyemi had to leave. Now other players will get a chance. We trust the players we have,” Flick said.