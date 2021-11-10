Bayern Munich’s Marc Roca focused on the present, but admits his future is uncertain

Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca wants to avoid being frustrated, so he does not often focus on his lack of playing time in Bavaria.

The Spaniard is happy to be back practicing after missing time earlier this season.

“I had a bad injury that took me away from preseason, but I’m back. My ankle feels better than ever, I feel ready, with desire and enthusiasm. The situation is not easy. We all want to play. The opportunities are not there but I feel good, with positive energy and confidence,” Roca told Radio Marca (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “I focus on the things that I can control. I think that is where I can make long-term changes. If I focus on things that do not depend on me, I can get frustrated. I think that by focusing on the day-to-day, in training, where can I improve, I am much better off this way.”

While Roca says that he has not considered leaving Bayern Munich, he does want to play and be a contributor on the pitch — which will affect how he plans for his future.

“I never considered leaving Bayern. But in the end, there comes a time when all the players want to play. I don’t know what will happen in January or the summer. I’m paying attention to the present. Right now I’m trying to train hard and make the coach change his mind.”