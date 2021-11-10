Report: Bayern Munich Frauen WILL be going to Qatar this winter

At the beginning of August, Bayern Munich announced that the club’s men’s team would not be traveling to Qatar in January for the week-long training camp that has become a normal occurrence since 2011. The reason were pretty straightforward: the congested schedule and shorter-than-normal winter break.

However, according to a report from Bild (the DPA is also reporting it), the Frauen will be heading to Doha in the middle of January for a week-long camp. They’ve been making the trip to Qatar since 2018.

Over the weekend during Bayern’s Bundesliga match against Freiburg, supporters unveiled a large banner that said “For money, we’ll wash anything clean.”with pictures of Oliver Kahn and Herbert Hainer washing blood-soaked clothes and cash.

FC Bayern München supporters with more criticism of their club’s relationship with #Qatar today, depicting the club as a willing sportswashing machine.



[ @Sky_Torben] #fcbayern #fcbscf pic.twitter.com/41LBxRxOrz — Matt Ford (@matt_4d) November 6, 2021

At the upcoming annual general assembly on November 25, a vote will be held on whether or not to continue the relationship with Qatar: